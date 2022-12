FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—One person is in critical condition after a fire in Fayette County on Christmas evening.

The Ansted Fire Department says they were dispatched to a fire at around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday.

They say all occupants got out, but it took crews on the scene three hours to extinguish the fire.

One of the people inside when the fire started remains in critical condition.

The Ansted, Nuttall and Fayetteville Fire Departments responded.