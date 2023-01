SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — One person is in custody after a barricade situation near the intersection of E Street and 9th Avenue in South Charleston, police say.

The South Charleston Police Department says the suspect refused to come out and they were possibly armed. They say they talked to them for around 45 minutes.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

They say the suspect was arrested.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.