CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A carjacking led to a pursuit through Charleston, West Virginia, Tuesday night.

According to Charleston Police, a suspect hijacked a car from an elderly person at the West Side One Stop on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.

The owner of the car tells 13 News his father was the person who was carjacked and that the suspect allegedly had a gun. The vehicle owner says his father was let out of the vehicle at the Lee Street bridge in Charleston.

The suspect then led authorities on a vehicle pursuit through Charleston, including onto the interstate before exiting back into town, officials say.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Authorities say they detained the suspect near Washington and Greenbrier streets near the West Virginia State Capitol in Charleston. A witness tells 13 News they saw the suspect get out of the car and flee toward the McDonalds parking lot where police allegedly tased the man to detain him.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.