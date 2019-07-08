1 in custody after Gallia County shooting

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WOWK) – The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office says one person is in custody after an early morning shooting in the Village of Crown City, Ohio. Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin says their office received a call at around 3 AM on Monday, July 8th, 2019, of a man who had been shot and had then walked to a neighbor’s home.

Upon the arrival of deputies and Gallia County EMS., the victim, Michael Miller, 44, of Crown City, Ohio, was found to be suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to a trauma center by E.M.S. Sheriff Champlin says their investigation determined that the gunshot wound was the result of a domestic-related situation at the home where Miller resides. At this time, Zachariah Jones, 34, of Crown City, Ohio, has been taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending consultation with Prosecuting Attorney Jason Holdren’s Office.