GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – One person is in custody and another is injured after a stabbing in Gallia County, Ohio.

According to Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin, the call came in around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, regarding an alleged stabbing on Bear Run Road in Clay Township. Deputies say when they arrived on scene, they found a male outside the home with a “laceration.”

Champlin says the victim was flown to an area trauma center to be treated for his injuries.

The sheriff says one person was taken into custody at the scene, and that deputies and detectives investigating the incident believe it began at the home “between two parties who are familiar to each other.”

Champlin says there is no threat to the community.

The sheriff’s office says they will release more details on the investigation at a later time. This is a developing story and WOWK 13 News will bring you more information as it becomes available.