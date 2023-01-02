SANDY HOOK, KY (WOWK) – A suspect was taken to the hospital after being shot by state troopers in Kentucky.

According to the Kentucky State Police, the KSP Critical Incident Response Team was requested to investigate the shooting. KSP says the incident happened around 8:42 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1 in Elliott County.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The KSP CIRT says the early investigation shows troopers responded to a “call for service” in the Middle Fork area. According to KSP, a male on the scene allegedly started to “become a deadly threat” to authorities, and two troopers then shot the male.

Troopers say the male was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

KSP says while they are committed to being transparent about the incident, the CIRT says they will not be releasing further information until they have finished interviewing key witnesses and gathering pertinent facts.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.