UPDATE (5:45 P.M. on March 29, 2023) – The owner of a gas station and convenience store in Shrewsbury that was struck by a car this afternoon says it will be several weeks before his store can reopen.

According to the store’s owner, the woman driving the car was taken to a hospital. He says he is not sure what caused her vehicle to crash or what condition she was in when she was taken from the scene.

The owner says one employee and one customer were inside at the time of the crash, but neither were hurt. He also says along with the damages to the building, some product in the convenience store was also damaged.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person was injured after a vehicle crashed into a building in Kanawha County.

According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the single-vehicle crash happened around 4:14 p.m. Wednesday, March 29 in the 3000 block of East Dupont Avenue in Shrewsbury.

Dispatchers say the extent of the person’s injuries are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story, and WOWK 13 News will update this article as more details become available.