1 person was injured after a car crashed into a house in Huntington. (Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News Photographer Adam Stephens)

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – One person sustained minor injuries after crashing into a house in Huntington.

The crash happened around 6:31 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in the 1500 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.

According to the Huntington Police Department, the driver “had a medical episode” and then went off the road, striking a garage, then a house.

Authorities say the person’s injuries from the crash were minor.