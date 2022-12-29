JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has been flown for medical treatment after a crash in Sandyville.

According to Jackson County dispatchers, the single-vehicle crash happened around 2:47 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 on Liverpool Road in the Sandyville area. Dispatchers say the crash involved a convertible that rolled over.

Dispatch says the patient was heavily entrapped in the vehicle. According to dispatchers, the Silverton Fire Department extracted the patient with assistance from the Ravenswood Fire Department while the Ripley Fire Department created a landing zone for a medical helicopter.

According to dispatch, the patient was flown from the scene to be treated for “severe trauma.” There is no word on the patients condition at this time.