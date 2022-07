BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) – One person has been injured in a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

According to Cabell County Dispatch, the call came in around 1:15 p.m. Friday, July 15 of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle at the intersection of Farmdale Road and Route 60 in Barboursville.

One person was transported to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

No further details are being released. Crews have cleared the scene.