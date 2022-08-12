UPDATE: 8 P.M. Aug. 12, 2022: The Charleston Police Department says the victim in the shooting has died.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One person has been injured in a shooting in Charleston.

According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the shooting happened in the 5100 block of Lancaster Avenue in Charleston. According to Charleston Police, the victim is a man, but no further details are being released.

There is no word on the victim’s condition at this time. Charleston Police are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story, and we will update you as more details become available.