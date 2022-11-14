UPDATE (1:47 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14): South Charleston Police say that I-64 is back open after this crash.

Two vehicles were involved in a rear-end collision, and no serious injuries were reported.

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – All westbound lanes of Interstate 64 are closed near the Montrose Drive entrance ramp following an accident.

That is according to Metro 911. Dispatchers tell 13 News that an injury has been reported but the extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

The accident was reported around 1:15 p.m. The South Charleston Police Department is on the scene.

