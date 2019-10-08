1 injured in Dunbar shooting

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriffs Office is investigating after a man was shot in the knee in Dunbar, West Virginia. The shooting was reported on Upper Midway Drive at around 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.

Kanawha County deputies say the man was shot in the knee and the injury is non-life threatening. Deputies say there were reports of a grey truck involved, but no leads to a suspect at this time.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

More Stories

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Events