1 injured in Dunbar shooting

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriffs Office is investigating after a man was shot in the knee in Dunbar, West Virginia. The shooting was reported on Upper Midway Drive at around 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.
Kanawha County deputies say the man was shot in the knee and the injury is non-life threatening. Deputies say there were reports of a grey truck involved, but no leads to a suspect at this time.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.
