Crash involving a bus at 13th St. and 5th Avenue in Huntington (Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News Reporter Lane Ball)

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Authorities are on the scene of a crash involving a bus in Huntington that left one person injured.

The crash happened along the corner of 13th Street and 5th Avenue shortly before 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

There is no word yet on what caused the crash