1 injured in Huntington shooting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Huntington Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on the 1700 block of Artisan Avenue of Huntington, West Virginia at around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. According to Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial, the victim, Jovan Carpenter, has ties to both Huntington and Detroit

Chief Dial says Carpenter was taken to the hospital by his friends with a gunshot wound to the thigh after an argument broke out between a group of people.

Chief Dial says, “Anytime you have something in a neighborhood like this, it’s scary because bullets are being fired and it could be someone that’s not involved that could be hit. You don’t want anybody to get shot, but the victim was definitely involved in the conflict.”

Huntington Police have not released any names or descriptions of any suspects at this time.

