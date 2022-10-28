UPDATE (4:07 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28): Huntington Police say that no shooting occurred at this location on Friday.

Cabell County dispatch was told that there was a shooting, but a shooting did not happen.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—One person was injured in a shooting in Huntington on Friday afternoon.

Cabell County dispatchers say that the shooting happened on the 1400 block of 28th St.

They say the call came in around 2:57 p.m.

13 News has a crew on its way to the scene, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.