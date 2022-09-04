CLENDENIN, WV (WOWK) – First responders say it took over an hour to find a patient involved in an ATV crash in the Clendenin area.

According to the Clendenin Fire Department, the incident happened around 3 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 4 in the area of Terrywood Lane and Reamer Road.

First responders say the man was not near the ATV, and crews had to search for an hour and a half to find him. The patient was taken to a hospital for medical treatment. There is no word on his condition.

WOWK 13 News is working to learn more details on this accident. We will update this story as more information is released.