KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has been taken to the hospital after a crash in Kanawha County that shut down one lane of traffic.

Kanawha County 911 dispatchers say the crash happened around 6:12 p.m. Monday, Sept. 24, 2022, in the 1100 block of Cabin Creek Road near the intersection of Wealthy Acres Road in the Cabin Creek/Weathy Acres community.

Dispatchers say the northbound lane of the road is shut down, and there is no estimated time yet on when it will reopen.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the East Bank Volunteer Fire Department and the Cedar Grove Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.