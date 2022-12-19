UPDATE: (11:45 a.m. Dec. 19, 2022) – Authorities say before the suspect in a Cross Lanes shooting and pursuit was arrested, he allegedly broke into a business on Fourth Avenue and C Street in South Charleston.

The man working in the business tells WOWK 13 News the suspect came through the door with a gun, and the man then pulled his own gun, which caused the suspect to take off running in the area.

“And there were four sharp thuds on the door. It sounded like somebody was knocking really hard, but actually, he broke the door down,” said Nick Munoz, who was confronted by the suspect. “He came into the office and said he needed to get in from the cold, and I told him to leave and I’m licensed to carry a firearm. I did have a fire arm and I told him. It’s the only time in my life I’ve ever pointed a firearm at somebody, but I told him to leave, so he took off running down the street.”

The suspect was then taken into custody by the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

The person injured in the shooting has been transported for medical treatment. There is no word on their condition at this time.

UPDATE: (11:25 a.m. Dec. 19, 2022) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has one person in custody in connection to the Cross Lanes shooting that led to a pursuit, According to the South Charleston Police Department.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has been injured in a shooting in Cross Lanes.

According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the call came in around 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, regarding an alleged shooting happened at 5200 block of Walnut Valley Drive in Cross Lanes.

Dispatchers tell WOWK 13 News the injured person has not been transported yet. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is on scene, and no other details in the shooting have been released at this time.

Area schools were placed on lockdown following the shooting, but that has been lifted dispatchers say.

A police pursuit started shortly after the shooting, according to Kanawha County Metro 911.

This is a developing story, and WOWK 13 News has crews on the scenes. We will update this article as more information becomes available.