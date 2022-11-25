UPDATE: (1:15 p.m. Nov. 25, 2022) – A person shot in the abdomen during a hunting accident was taken to the hospital this afternoon.

Authorities say two people were on a side-by-side returning from hunting in the woods when a firearm went off and struck the male patient.

According to authorities on scene, the hunters did have all required permits and had permission from the property owners to be hunting on their land.

There is no further word on the condition of the hunter.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has been injured in a hunting accident in Kanawha County, 911 dispatchers say.

According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the call came in around 11:45 a.m. regarding a male who had been shot in the abdomen near Charles Lane in Alum Creek.

Dispatchers say the incident is believed to be a hunting accident. There is no word at this time on what caused the accident or the male’s condition at this time.

WOWK 13 News will keep you updated on air and in this article as more information becomes available.