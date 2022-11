KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has been taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Kanawha County.

According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the incident happened around 5:12 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 in the Tulip Lane area of Lakewood.

Kanawha County deputies say the male victim’s injuries are not life-threatening. They have say they have identified a suspect, but the person has not been arrested at this time.