NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person was injured in a crash involving a motorcycle in Nicholas County Thursday evening.

According to the Wilderness Fire Department, the two-vehicle crash happened in the Mount Lookout intersection in the southbound lane of U.S. Route 19. A pickup truck and a motorcycle were involved in the crash, the WFD said.

The fire department says one patient was flown to a Charleston hospital due to “life-threatening injuries.” The WFD says the patient was last known to be in stable condition.

nits responded to US Rt. 19 (south bound lane) at the Mt. Lookout Intersection for a vehicle accident involving a pickup truck and motorcycle. One patient was flown from the fire station by Air Evac to CAMC General due to life-threatening injuries sustained in the collision. Patient is reported to be in stable condition.