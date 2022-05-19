LUCASVILLE, OH (WOWK) — One person has been injured in a motorcycle crash in Scioto County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred around 1:17 a.m. this morning, Thursday, May 19, on a northbound curve on Morris Lane Blue Run Road in Lucasville. Troopers say the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle, which overturned into the southbound lane.

The driver was taken to Southern Ohio Medical Center, and then transported to Grand Medical Center with serious injuries, troopers say.

The Minford EMS, Jefferson Township Fire Department, and Scioto County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

Troopers say the crash is still under investigation.