NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person was taken to the hospital after a rock climbing accident in Nicholas County.

According to the Wilderness Fire Department, the incident happened near US 19’s 30.5-mile marker in the area of the Kevin Ritchie Bridge. The fire department says the area is one of the many designated areas for rock climbing near the Meadow River.

The WFD says the individual hit a rock wall while climbing and sustained minor injuries. The patient was taken to the emergency room in stable condition.