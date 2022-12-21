UPDATE: (7:00 P.M. Dec. 21, 2022): Authorities tell WOWK 13 News the scene has cleared after a crash on I-64 in Cabell County, and no major injuries were reported.

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A crash in Cabell County is causing some traffic delays on I-64.

According to Cabell County dispatchers, the two-vehicle crash happened this evening, Dec. 21, 2022, in the Barboursville area of I-64 near the 15-mile marker. The crash happened in a construction zone, according to 911 officials.

At this time, dispatchers say the right lane of I-64 eastbound is closed near the 29th street exit due to the crash.

Officials tell WOWK 13 News an ambulance was requested to the scene, but there is no word on any injuries at this time.

The Barboursville Police Deparment responded to the crash.