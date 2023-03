SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The slow lane of Roxbury Avenue in South Charleston is closed after a person was struck by a vehicle.

Kanawha County 911 dispatchers say the incident happened around 5:42 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, 2023 near the intersection of Roxbury Avenue and MacCorkle Avenue.

Dispatchers say there is no word on the person’s condition at this time.

Police, firefighters and medics are responding to the scene.