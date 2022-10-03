MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—One of three suspects accused in the murder of Kane Roush entered a guilty plea to lesser charges.

According to court documents, Walker pleaded guilty to conspiracy and burglary in September of 2022. Walker will serve 15 to 20.5 years total for these crimes.

Richard Walker and Keontae Nelson were both indicted earlier this summer on six charges related to the killing of Kane Roush. Those charges include Aggravated Murder, an unclassified felony; Murder, an unclassified felony; Complicity, an unclassified felony; Conspiracy, a first-degree felony; Burglary, a second-degree felony; and Tampering with Evidence, a third-degree felony.

In June of 2022, the Meigs County Prosecutor’s office filed a motion to dismiss charges against Walker, and Judge Michael Barr granted the motion on June 13.

25-year-old Kane Roush was fatally shot in the early hours of Easter morning on April 4, 2021, on Legion Terrace Road. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The first person charged in Roush’s murder was Jaquan Hall, 22, of Charleston. Hall was arrested on June 7, 2021, in Charleston and indicted on June 17, 2021, on charges of Aggravated Murder, an unclassified felony; Murder, an unclassified felony; Complicity, an unclassified felony; and Conspiracy, a first-degree felony.

Hall pleaded not guilty to the charges in July, and he is currently on trial for those charges.