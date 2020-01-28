One person dead in vehicle accident on I-79 southbound

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Update, January 28, 2020: A man has died following a vehicle crash last night on I-79 between Big Chimney and Mink Shoals.

The Kanawha Sheriff’s Office says the crash was reported around 6:45 p.m. near the 3 mile-marker of I-79 South.

A sedan traveling south on I-79 struck a flatbed tractor-trailer between Big Chimney and Mink Shoals. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of the sedan, identified as Charles Keith Asbury, 37, of Charleston, was killed as a result of the crash. Deputies say it appeared he was watching videos on his phone at the time of the crash.

Deputies say both vehicles were in motion and going the same direction, at the time of the crash. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

ORIGINAL STORY: Both southbound lanes of I79 are shut down at the 3 mm for the vehicle accident. Metro 911 confirms one person is dead. No further information at this time, we will keep you updated as details come in.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

