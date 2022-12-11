SALISBURY TOWNSHIP, OH — The Pomeroy Fire Department (PFD) says crews were on the scene of a one-vehicle accident with injuries in the Rocksprings area of Salisbury Township, Ohio.

The incident happened Sunday around 10:44 a.m. on State Route 33 Eastbound near the overpass in Rocksprings, PFD says.

The driver was able to get out of the car, but a passenger was trapped due to their injuries and the positioning of the vehicle on a muddy embankment, according to PFD. Crews removed the victim from the passenger seat and took her to the emergency room to await air medical transport. The extent of her injuries is unknown by officials at this time.

According to PFD, crews remained on the scene for traffic control and debris removal while a wrecker removed the car.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, PFD says.

Responders included Pomeroy FD, Meigs County EMS, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and Get Hooked Towing.