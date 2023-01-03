ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — One person was taken to the hospital after a home invasion in St. Albans, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says.

Lt. Ana Pile says unknown suspects broke a window and entered a residence on Oliver Street around 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

A man in the residence fought with one suspect, Lt. Pile says. The man was taken to the hospital for minor injuries, according to Lt. Pile.

All suspects allegedly fled.

The KCSO is investigating and asks anyone with information to call Detective Morgan (304) 357-0169.