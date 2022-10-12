1 person trapped after crash on I-64E involving SUV and tractor-trailer

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — One person was trapped in a vehicle after a crash involving a tractor-trailer and an SUV on I-64E near the Mardi Gras in Cross Lanes.

Metro 911 officials say the call came in just before 8:30 p.m.

They say the person trapped in the vehicle has been taken out and is with medics. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.

The middle and fast lane is shut down on I-64E, according to dispatchers.

The Nitro Fire Department, the Tyler Mountain and Teays Valley Volunteer Fire Departments and Kanawha County medics and deputies are on the scene.