1 shot by deputies during breaking and entering in Gallia County

ADDISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOWK) — Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin says a deputy shot someone after being dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress at approximately 4:45 a.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, in Addison Township, Ohio. Sheriff Champlin says deputies were sent to the 1800 block of State Route 7 North, near the Kanagua Rest Area.

According to Sheriff Champlin, deputies located an open door and made contact with several individuals inside the home where at least one shot was fired by an officer. Several people located inside the home were taken into custody and one was taken by EMS to a hospital where they are currently listed in stable condition. None of the officers on scene were injured as a result of the incident.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has been called in to investigate the incident and as standard protocol, the officer involved has been placed on Administrative Leave.

