UPDATE (6:36 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17): The Cabell County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a suspect accused of stabbing another man in Lesage on Saturday afternoon.

Eric Johnson is accused of malicious wounding.

The sheriff’s office says Johnson was driving a smoke grey Ford Escape with Mississippi or Minnesota tags.

Anyone with information should call 911.

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—One person was taken to the hospital after being stabbed in the Lesage area of Cabell County.

Cabell dispatch says that West Virginia State Police and the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the stabbing that happened on the 200 block of Fraziers Lane in Lesage.

There is no word on the extent of the person’s injuries.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to provide updates as new information becomes available.