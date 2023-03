CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person was taken to the hospital following a crash in Cabell County this evening.

According to Cabell County 911 dispatchers, the two-vehicle crash happened around 5:33 p.m. Friday evening on I-64 East near mile-marker 19, which is near the exit to the Huntington Mall.

Dispatchers say the crash temporarily closed the eastbound roadway, but the road has since reopened.

There is no word on the condition of the person taken to the hospital.