CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Officials say there was a working apartment building fire in Charleston, West Virginia, on Saturday afternoon.

Metro 911 says the Charleston Fire Department (CFD) responded to a building fire at 871 Westminster Way around 12:03 p.m.

CFD says all occupants made it out of the building. One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, Metro 911 says.

At this time, dispatchers do not know about severity of damages or if the fire spread to multiple apartments.

The fire is under control, and investigators are still on the scene, according to Metro 911.