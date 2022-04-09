SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — One person was taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash on I-77 North near mile-marker 109.
Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 7:45 a.m.
They say no roads were closed down as a result of the crash.
