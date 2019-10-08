1 taken to hospital after shooting in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Huntington Police Department says one person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries after a shooting was reported in the city. The shooting was reported on the 300 block of Rotary Road in Huntington, West Virginia, at around 1:35 p.m. on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.

Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial says they have not determined yet if the person who did the shooting and the victim know each other or if the shooting happened inside the house or outside of the house

Huntington Police have been talking to witnesses and they say they found drugs in the house.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

