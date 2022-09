HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — One person was taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of 8th Avenue and 29th Street in Huntington.

Cabell County dispatchers say the call came in just after 9:40 a.m. on Sunday.

The extent of any injuries is unknown at this time.

No roads are currently shut down.

The Huntington Police Department, the Huntington Fire Department and Cabell County medics were all on the scene.