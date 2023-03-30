CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person was taken to the hospital after a crash just outside of Huntington this morning.

According to Cabell County dispatchers, the two-vehicle crash happened around 10 a.m. Thursday, March 30, 2023, in the 3400 block of Norwood Road.

Dispatchers say one person was taken from the scene for medical treatment, but their condition is unknown at this time. According to dispatchers, one person involved in the crash is pregnant, but they do not know if she was the person taken to the hospital.

The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, Cabell County EMS and the Green Valley Fire Department responded to the scene. Crews were working to clear the scene by 10:35 a.m., according to dispatchers.