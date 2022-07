CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One person has been injured in a vehicle crash in Charleston.

According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 2:10 p.m. Saturday, July 2 at the intersection of Lee Street East and Leon Sullivan Way near the Clay Center.

Dispatchers say one of the vehicles is currently on its side and one person was taken to the hospital. The person’s condition is not known at this time.