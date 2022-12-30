NITRO, WV (WOWK) – One person has been taken to the hospital after a crash in Nitro.

According to Kanawha County 911 Metro dispatchers, the two-vehicle crash happened around 5:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30 near the intersection of 1st Avenue and Locust Street in Nitro.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Dispatchers say the extent of the person’s injuries are unknown. There is no word at this time on what caused the crash.

According to dispatchers, the roadway was temporarily shut down to tow the vehicles from the scene.

The Nitro police and fire departments and Kanawha County EMS responded to the crash.