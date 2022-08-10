LESAGE, WV (WOWK) – At least one person has been transported from a crash that shut down a portion of Ohio River Road this afternoon.

According to Cabell County dispatchers, the crash involved an 18-wheeler and a pickup truck. It happened just before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10 in the 7000 block of Ohio River Road.

Dispatchers confirmed one person has been transported, but there is no word if anyone else was injured in the crash.

According to Dispatch, the road is expected to reopen within half an hour.

The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio River Road Volunteer Fire Department, the Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department and Cabell County EMS responded.