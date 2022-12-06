CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash where dispatchers say a person is trapped in a vehicle in Cabell County.

According to Cabell County 911 dispatchers, a single-vehicle crash happened around 1:27 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in the 6500 block of Route 60, also known as Ohio River Road, in front of the Dollar General store in Lesage.

Dispatchers say a person is trapped inside the vehicle. There is no word on their condition at this time.

The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio River Road Volunteer Fire Department and Cabell County EMS are on scene.