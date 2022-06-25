LOGAN, WV (WOWK) — An “avid family man” with a “big heart” is being remembered by his family after he died in a helicopter crash in Logan County on Wednesday.

Brian Bledsoe says his father, Marvin Bledsoe, was 64 and from Chapmanville. He was on board the Huey helicopter that crashed Wednesday evening shortly after takeoff from the Logan County Airport.

“He was a disabled CSX train engineer. He loved old cars and trucks, riding his Harley, and watching his grandkids play soccer,” Brian told 13 news.

Marvin and five others died in the accident.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash.

The names of the other five victims have not been released.