CHARLESTON, W.V. (WOWK) – A 1-year-old child is now being treated for a possible heroin overdose.

Charleston Police were dispatched to the Knights Inn in Kanawha City, where the family was staying.

Officers say they do not believe there was negligence.

The child is stable and in good health, according to CPD.