10 arrested in two-state drug investigation

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Ten people have been arrested after a major drug bust spanning two states, including an Ohio man who sold more than $110,000 in heroin and opioids in Jackson County, WV, each year since 2009.

On Monday, Oct. 12, Jackson County Sherriff’s said Lewis Von Burks, also known as “L”, was arrested in Columbus, Ohio for allegedly supplying opioids and heroin exclusively to Jackson County since 2009. Deputies secured a search warrant for Burk’s home, where they seized a large amount of tar heroin.

During the investigation, officials learned Burks sold $110,000 worth of heroin and opioids per year. Police also say Burks allegedly contributed to numerous overdoses and likely deaths of Jackson County citizens. Burks has been charged with Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Conspiracy.

Officials also say nine other people were also arrested and charged as a result of this drug bust.

Yanyail Scarberry was charged with Transporting Drugs Into The State, Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Possession With Intent to Deliver.

Nicholas Cody Stuck was charged with Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Transporting Drugs Into The State and Conspiracy.

Zachariah Wilson was charged with Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Conspiracy, Transporting Drugs Into The State.

Zachary Coleman was charged with Transporting Drugs Into The State, Possession With Intent To Deliver and Conspiracy.

Levi Coleman was charged with Transporting Drugs Into The State, PWI and Conspiracy

John Kulick was charged with Transporting Drugs Into The State, Possession With Intent To Deliver and Conspiracy

Amanda Kulick was charged with Transporting Drugs Into The State, Possession With Intent To Deliver and Conspiracy

Stormy Miller was charged with Conspiracy to Transport Drugs Into The State

William Workman was charged with Conspiracy to Transport Drugs Into The State

“Mr. Burks preyed upon the Jackson County drug community as means to further his own business at the cost of eroding our community fibers for over ten years. Today, Jackson County is a little cleaner as part of this finished investigation,” the sheriff office said.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation, led by Deputy Seth Fisher, worked with agents from both the DEA in Charleston, West Virginia and Columbus Ohio, as well as the US Marshal Service and Captain Bobby Knox of Ravenswood Police Department/JCBI. The Ripley Police Department and Ohio Highway Patrol were also involved in the investigation.

