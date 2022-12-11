MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Pomeroy Fire Department (PFD) responded to a working trailer fire that extended to a building around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Firefighters say it happened on the corner of Ash Street and Beech Street in Middleport Village, Ohio.

When crews arrived, they saw flames through the roof of a two-story brick building, PFD says.

Crews were able to put out the fire using aerial master streams and handlines. No one was injured, the fire department says.

Crews that responded include PFD, Middleport Fire Department, Rutland Fire Department, Mason Fire Department, Meigs County EMS, Middleport Police Department, Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, American Electric Power, and Middleport Public Works.

PFD gave a special thanks to a woman named Brooke See for bringing crews McDonald’s breakfast sandwiches and hashbrowns after returning from extinguishing the fire.