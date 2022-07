PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — Portsmouth Police Department will hold golf cart inspections at Shawnee Boat Club starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

The inspection is $10. Golf cart owners will get their sticker and receipt during the inspection.

“If you need your golf cart inspected, come on down,” Portsmouth PD posted on Facebook.

The Shawnee Boat Club is located at 940 Riverview Drive in Portsmouth, Ohio.