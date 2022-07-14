WASHINGTON, DC (WOWK) — Ten Medal of Honor (MoH) recipients were invited to the U.S. Capitol on Thursday to attend a ceremony for Hershel “Woody” Williams, a World War II MoH recipient.
During the ceremony, Williams’ remains were lain in honor in the Capitol Rotunda.
The ten Medal of Honor recipients that attended the ceremony included:
- Harvey Barnum (MoH Recipient, Vietnam)
- Kyle Carpenter (MoH Recipient, Afghanistan)
- Florent Groberg (MoH Recipient, Afghanistan)
- James Livingston (MoH Recipient, Vietnam)
- James McCloughan (MoH Recipient, Vietnam)
- Pat Payne (MoH recipient, Afghanistan)
- Britt Kelly Slabinski (MoH Recipient, Afghanistan)
- William Swenson (MoH Recipient, Afghanistan)
- Brian Thacker (MoH Recipient, Vietnam)
- Sharon Edgington (MoH Recipient, location not listed)
To watch 13 News’s coverage of the ceremony, click here.