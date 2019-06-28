10-year-old dies after bike accident in Nicholas County

FENWICK, W.Va. (WVNS) — Deputies in Nicholas County were called to the scene of a deadly accident on Thursday evening. It happened at around 7 p.m. on June 27, 2019.

2011 Buick Enclave (file photo)

According to investigators, a 10-year-old boy was riding his bicycle down a hill on Mill Branch Road. That is on Fenwick Mountain. The boy hit a 2011 Buick Enclave SUV. He was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries he received during the accident.

The name of the child is not being released. There is no word on whether or not he was wearing safety equipment. The investigation into the case is still going on.

